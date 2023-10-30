

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - IT major Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced on Monday that it has renewed a five-year contract with ISS A/S (ISS.CO) a workplace and facilities management company.



As per the collaboration terms, Cognizant will help ISS to continue to create efficiencies and enhanced innovation within its financial organization across Northern Europe.



According to Cognizant, these enhancements have enabled F&A employees at ISS to process more invoices each year from their customers and vendors.



This partnership began in 2014 and over the years Cognizant has introduced several different tools and systems to improve automation, including duplicate audit tools such as ProHanc and Tracer.



On Friday, Cognizant shares closed at $63.30, down 0.19% on Nasdaq.



