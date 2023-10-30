

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks opened the week on a positive note ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings.



The Bank of England is to hold its penultimate meeting of the year on Thursday, with economists anticipating a 'status quo policy update.'



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 57 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,348 after declining 0.9 percent on Friday.



Ascential soared 35 percent after the information and analytics firm said it would sell its digital commerce and consumer research units for a combined enterprise value of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.70 billion).



Commodity trader and miner Glencore rose 1.2 percent despite cutting its 2023 nickel production guidance.



Frasers Group added 1.5 percent as it announced divestment of the IP of Missguided to Chinese clothing giant Shein.



Premier Foods rose 1.1 percent after buying breakfast brand FUEL10K in a £34m deal.



Reckitt Benckiser advanced 1.4 percent after launching the first tranche of its share buyback program.



