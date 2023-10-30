WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $9.497 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $85.347 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $670.739 million from $711.803 million last year.
Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $9.497 Mln. vs. $85.347 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.19 -Revenue (Q3): $670.739 Mln vs. $711.803 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.53 to $4.57 Full year revenue guidance: $2.72 to $2.74 Bln
