

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DHI Group, Inc. (DHX), a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces, announced on Monday that it has appointed Raime Leeby as chief financial officer.



Leeby succeeds Kevin Bostick who resigned in August to explore external opportunities.



Raime Leeby has over 23 years of financial experience and worked in senior leadership roles in companies like US Med-Equip, AlloSource, Galvanize, Arrow Electronics and PricewaterhouseCoopers.



On Friday, DHI Group shares closed at $2.72, down 0.73% on the New York Stock Exchange.



