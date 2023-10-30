The chem tech and precision filtration companies plan to develop a novel robotic sampling probe

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of advanced technologies for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") partnership with Mott Corporation ("Mott"). Mott is a top technology-driven, precision filtration company, and the partners aim to commercialize a novel robotic sampling probe for chemical analysis and purification. This new technology would enable accurate analysis of very common but often intractable chemistries in pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing (e.g., reactions involving solid-liquid slurries or immiscible liquid-liquid mixtures).

The sampling probe is geared toward the laboratory sample preparation and analysis markets, including for High-Performance Liquid Chromatography ("HPLC"), the gold standard in process chemistry analysis. The Mott integrated filter/needle is designed for in situ phase separation, which not only allows for automated online HPLC analysis, but also enables automated reaction workup and offline analytics.

The proposed technology would expand Telescope's portfolio of automated platforms for chemistry analysis and process development, building on the momentum of its successful first product, the Direct Inject Liquid Chromatography (DILCTM) system. Under the MOU, Telescope and Mott aim to collaboratively develop the new sampling probe. If successful, the final product would be manufactured by Mott and commercialized exclusively by Telescope.

Jason Hein, CEO of Telescope, stated, "We're very excited to bring Mott's internationally recognized engineering expertise to the development of a new product. This robotic sampling probe could drastically simplify chemical analysis while enabling automated, high-throughput experimentation for a large class of industrially-required chemical processes."

"On behalf of the team at Mott, we look forward to collaborating with Telescope to unveil a potentially groundbreaking technology that will revolutionize chemical analysis and purification. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to enable accurate analysis of even the most challenging chemistries in pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing," said Karthik Viswanathan, Vice President and General Manager of the High Purity, Healthcare, and ATA business units at Mott Corporation. "Together we are pioneering solutions that will reshape the future of chemical processes and drive global innovation."

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

About Mott Corporation

Mott Corporation is a trusted partner in mission-critical precision filtration and flow control, relied upon by the world's best technical and performance brands. Mott delivers innovative and customizable solutions that empower complex businesses to thrive across industries such as Clean Energy, Process Systems, Oil & Gas, Medicine, and Aerospace. Mott's products can be found in everything from lifesaving medical devices and green hydrogen technology stacks to artificial intelligence and the Mars Rover. Established in 1959 and headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, the company is 100 percent employee owned. Visit www.mottcorp.com for more information and connect with Mott on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Jason Hein, Chief Executive Officer

E: jason@telescopeinn.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements in this document include expectations surrounding the development of a novel robotic sampling probe for chemical analysis and purification, the manufacture, sale and commercialization of this technology as a product, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185371