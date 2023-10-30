

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has issued an Executive Order directing a number of sweeping actions to protect Americans from the potential risks of artificial intelligence (AI) systems.



In accordance with the Defense Production Act, the Order will require that companies developing any foundation model that poses a serious risk to national security must notify the government when training the model, and share the test results and other critical information with it.



The National Institute of Standards and Technology will set rigorous standards for extensive red-team testing to ensure safety before public release.



The Department of Commerce will develop guidance for content authentication and watermarking to clearly label AI-generated content.



An advanced cyber security program will be established to develop AI tools to find and fix vulnerabilities in critical software.



The National Security Council and White House Chief of Staff will develop a National Security Memorandum that ensures that the United States military and intelligence community use AI safely, and will direct actions to counter adversaries' military use of AI.



To better protect Americans' privacy, including from the risks posed by AI, President Biden called on Congress to pass bipartisan data privacy legislation.



To ensure that AI advances equity and civil rights, the President directed to provide clear guidance to landlords, Federal benefits programs, and federal contractors to keep AI algorithms from being used to exacerbate discrimination.



The executive order requires a report on AI's potential labor-market impacts, and study and identify options for strengthening federal support for workers facing labor disruptions, including from AI.



The White House said that the Biden Administration will work with allies and partners abroad on a strong international framework to govern the development and use of AI.



