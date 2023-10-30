

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $101 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $153 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $5.07 billion from $4.80 billion last year.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $101 Mln. vs. $131 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.07 Bln vs. $4.80 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.12 - $1.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.13 - $5.33 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.43 - $6.05 Full year revenue guidance: $20.3 - $20.5 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken