

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$33 million, or -$0.29 per share. This compares with -$50 million, or -$0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$33 Mln. vs. -$50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.29 vs. -$0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.16



