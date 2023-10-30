Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Jasper Commerce Inc. (TSXV: JPIM) ("Jasper" or "the Company"), a leading provider of Product Information Management ("PIM") solutions, today announces the resignation of Gerry Hurlow from his roles as Chairman of the Board, CEO, and Board Director, as well as the resignation of Board Director Silas Garrison.

Gerry Hurlow who is turning 75 and who has served Jasper Commerce Inc. with dedication and passion for several years in various capacities has decided to step down from his positions to spend more time with his family. His leadership has been instrumental in driving the Company's growth and success, and the entire Jasper Commerce team is grateful for his exceptional contributions. In Gerry Hurlow's tenure as CEO, Jasper Commerce has achieved significant milestones, raised over $1 Million in new capital and slashed its costs by 57%.

Silas Garrison, a valued member of the Jasper Commerce Board of Directors, has also decided to step down from his role due to additional professional demands for his time. Silas has made a meaningful impact on the Company, offering his insights and expertise to help guide Jasper Commerce through various strategic decisions. Gerry & Silas remain committed shareholders.

Jasper Commerce Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mag Saad as the new Chairman of the Board. Mag Saad has been a dedicated member of the Jasper Commerce Inc. board and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role. His leadership will continue to steer the Company towards success and innovation.

In the interim, the Company will continue under the operational leadership of Sean Coutts, who will assume the role of Interim CEO, ensuring that Jasper Commerce remains committed to its mission of providing top-tier e-commerce solutions. Sean will also continue in his current roles as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Jasper Commerce Inc. expresses its sincere gratitude to both Gerry Hurlow and Silas Garrison for their years of service and dedication to the Company. The Company warmly welcomes Mag Saad as Chairman of the Board and Sean Coutts as the Interim CEO, and looks forward to their guidance in the continued growth and success of the organization.

During this transitional period, the Board is committed to ensuring the continuity of operations and maintaining the high standards of quality and service that customers and partners have come to expect from Jasper Commerce.

For further inquiries or additional information regarding this announcement, please contact:

Mag Saad, Chairman of the Board, magpsaad@gmail.com, (416) 930-1659

About Jasper Commerce Inc.

Jasper offers a Product Information Management ("PIM") solution that has the objective of empowering eCommerce merchants to manage and merchandise their products from a single source of truth, facilitating them to sell more, sell faster and work smarter. Jasper's PIM is accessible from anywhere via a web-browser and is intended to simplify the process by which online merchants import product data into the PIM. Once uploaded, merchants can add various product data including product attributes, images, videos, marketing information, inventory quantities and price books and efficiently merchandise their products using various features that include, among other things, the ability to adjust product categorization, pricing data and other key metrics. Jasper's PIM also allows for automatic syncing to popular eCommerce storefronts, marketplaces, or other connected channels, whenever new products are added to the PIM.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include statements based on current expectations involving several risks and uncertainties without limitation and are not guarantees of the Company's future performance. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185699