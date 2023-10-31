Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (ISIN Code: FR00140048X2 Ticker: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique fully-automated solution for medical diagnostic labs, has partnered with Biocare Medical, a leader in immunohistochemistry (IHC) and FISH (Fluorescent in situ hybridization) tools and reagents. This alliance focuses on expanding the global distribution of the low volume Ikoniscope20 and high volume Ikoniscope20max, the fully automated instruments for FISH slides analysis manufactured by Ikonisys.

Biocare Medical's recent acquisition of Empire Genomics has expanded their offering to include over 1 million FISH probes. With this significant augmentation in their FISH probe library, a collaboration with Ikonisys, which provides an advanced fluorescence microscope, becomes even more strategic.

Mario Crovetto, Ikonisys' CEO, comments: "This collaboration is a definitive move in our commercial strategy. Leveraging Biocare Medical's expanded FISH capabilities and commercial excellence and acumen, with our Ikoniscope platform will reshape the diagnostic landscape. Thanks to this strategic alliance, together with ongoing commercial developments, we have greatly expanded our visibility over the next 2 years and our forecast is to reach annual revenues between €5 and €7 million by this time.

Biocare Medical stands out with a comprehensive portfolio encompassing IHC, molecular reagents, tissue-conserving multiplex solutions, and a suite of advanced instruments across clinical, research, and biopharma sectors.

Luis de Luzuriaga, CEO of Biocare Medical, states: "Our portfolio of Empire Genomics probes offers clinicians the broadest menu on the market today. Partnering with Ikonisys and integrating their diagnostic tools with our molecular offerings will enable laboratories to achieve a turnkey solution for fluorescence digital pathology.

The collaboration between Ikonisys and Biocare Medical aims to provide an all-encompassing solution, merging an unlimited menu of clinical and research FISH probes with fluorescent slide digitization and analysis via the Ikoniscope platform. This partnership's objective is to broaden the reach of innovative technologies, equipping healthcare professionals with more refined diagnostic tools in regions including the U.S., Europe, and most of Asia-Pacific.

By leveraging Biocare Medical's distribution channels, which span over 4,000 global laboratories, Ikonisys can direct its resources on expanding its product portfolio.

About Biocare Medical

Biocare Medical is a global leader in solutions for cancer research and diagnostics, providing: world-class reagents, including tissue-conserving simultaneous Multiplex IHC antibody cocktails and detections; renowned Customer Care; and a comprehensive suite of advanced instrumentation for IHC, molecular, and histology testing. Customers include clinical anatomic pathology laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and biotechnology companies as well as academic, government, military, and other non-profit laboratories. Biocare's reagent portfolio includes primary antibodies, Multiplex IHC, and FISH probes for target indications. Biocare also offers a unique line of polymer detections for clinical, human, and animal research that deliver high sensitivity and exceptionally low background. The Company's advanced automated instrument platforms, intelliPATH and ONCORE Pro have been designed to meet every need from high throughput clinical diagnostics to flexible research requirements. To learn more visit www.biocare.net

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

