

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a 1-week low of 159.23 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 158.24.



Against the pound, the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 182.52, 150.29 and 166.58 from Monday's closing quotes of 181.42, 149.10 and 165.26, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 4-day lows of 87.60 and 108.55 from yesterday's closing quotes of 87.09 and 107.83, respectively.



The yen edged down to 95.41 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 95.04.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 160.00 against the euro, 185.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback, 169.00 against the franc, 89.00 against the kiwi, 110.00 against the loonie and 97.00 against the aussie.



