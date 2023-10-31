

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net loss attributable to owners of the Company was NT$0.98 billion or NT$0.13 basic loss per share.



Consolidated revenues in the quarter were NT$70.11 billion, up 10.7 percent sequentially.



In the third quarter, the total panel area shipment reached around 5.89 million square meters, up 52 percent year-over-year, and up 3.3 percent sequentially.



Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company noted that the year-end holiday season restocking demand gradually came to an end. The end-market demand is expected to remain weak due to the macroeconomic uncertainties.



