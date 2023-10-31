

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion (ALLE) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $156.3 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $114.6 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $171.5 million or $1.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $917.9 million from $913.7 million last year.



Allegion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 to $6.90



