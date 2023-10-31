BayWa re has started working on a project featuring 1,440 semi-transparent PV modules at a fruit farm in Brumath, France. It says the plant will generate 464 MWh of electricity per year.From pv magazine France BayWa re has started building a fleet of semi-transparent modules to be mounted on a fruit farm in Brumath, France. The Munich-based renewable energy producer said in a press release this week that the project will be the first to feature its semi-transparent panels in France. The company said it aims to install 1,440 semi-transparent PV modules across 4,900 square meters of strawberry farmland. ...

