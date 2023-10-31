Sidney Resources Corp. Appoints Joe Maier, JD, to its Board of Directors to Elevate Company Governance and Strategize Potential M&A Activity

WARREN, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) is delighted to declare the appointment of Joe Maier to its board of directors. Mr. Maier, a seasoned attorney with expertise in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and trust law, will assume the crucial role of providing guidance to the company in matters of governance and strategic planning for potential M&A endeavors. Maier possesses over two decades of professional expertise, specializing in several areas including estate planning, succession planning, deferred compensation design, executive compensation planning, income tax planning, and mergers and acquisitions (M&As). He also has experience handling wealth transfers, including multigenerational dynasty planning and grantor-trust sales, as well as structuring new businesses and designing exit strategies. Maier represents clients ranging from business owners, investors, and developers to families with multimillion-dollar business valuations and real estate portfolios.

In conjunction with his expertise in estate planning, Maier possesses extensive knowledge and proficiency in income tax matters, encompassing the establishment, functioning, and dissolution of multiple company organizations. In addition, he is responsible for managing tax structuring in the context of mergers and acquisitions, tax-exempt corporate reorganizations, post-mortem administration, and intricate probate affairs. Additionally, Maier is responsible for supervising internal sales activities, which encompass intra-family wealth transfers and sales to insiders, including employee stock ownership programs. Maier is a highly sought-after public speaker who delivers monthly presentations on a diverse range of subjects pertaining to the field of estate planning. He is a member of the Wisconsin State Bar's Taxation, Property, and Probate sections, as well as co-president of the Society of Financial Services Professionals. Additionally, he holds a position on the board of directors for Centro Legal and actively participates in the membership committee of Make a Difference Wisconsin. Maier obtained his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School, located in Madison.

"It is a humbling experience to join an organization led by Sean Zalewski," Joe Maier said. Sidney will reach new heights thanks to his energy and strategic acumen. I'm thrilled to be able to contribute to its success."

Sidney Resources Chief Executive Officer Sean-Rae Zalewski said

"Joe's exceptional interdisciplinary experience and world-class expertise are at the pinnacle of corporate leadership, management, goal discovery, problem solving, and behavioral analysis in both finance and management. This is in addition to tax and trust law expertise, including teaching and practice. He is quite literally the fulcrum of success for any corporation or endeavor.

For over a decade, Joe has been the most integral guide and mentor for my professional growth and career. He has been instrumental in my success. I am humbled and honored that he has joined our team to continue that guidance and share his absolute brilliance with Sidney Resources Corporation."

