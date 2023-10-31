KR1 Plc - Investment Update: Celestia

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2023

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment Update: Celestia

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to provide an update on the Company's investment into Celestia (formerly "LazyLedger") following the recent launch of its mainnet.

Celestia ("TIA") is a modular data availability network that securely scales with the number of users, making it easy for anyone to launch their own blockchain.

The Company holds a total of 7,500,000 TIA, which are the native digital asset of the Celestia network, and result entirely from KR1's investment into Celestia's seed funding round three years ago.

The Company's entire TIA allocation is held in institutional custody and is subject to a lockup schedule, which unlocks in two tranches: a third of the Company's allocation will unlock twelve months after Celestia's mainnet launch; followed by the remaining two thirds unlocking on a linear basis over the period between twelve to twenty-four months after Celestia's mainnet launch.

After becoming one of KR1's top portfolio holdings as of today, the Company is also pleased to announce that it plans to initiate staking activities on the Celestia network, which is going to contribute to Celestia's network security and generate additional income from digital assets for the Company.

Mustafa Al-Bassam, Co-Founder of Celestia, commented: "The mainnet launch of Celestia is a major event for the entire team and I'm excited that we have the continued support from KR1. As one of the oldest funds in the crypto space, KR1 brings invaluable experience, and we are happy that they have been supporting us since our initial seed funding round."

Keld van Schreven, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented: "Witnessing the successful launch of Celestia once again demonstrates our ability to support great entrepreneurs and founding teams. We are immensely proud to have been among the earliest supporters of Celestia, when Mustafa and the team got started during the depths of the previous crypto 'winter'. Launching their mainnet is a great achievement by the entire Celestia team. We are also excited for an entirely new ecosystem of projects being developed on top of Celestia's modular architecture."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

