

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for First Solar, Inc. (FSLR):



Earnings: $268.40 million in Q3 vs. -$49.17 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.50 in Q3 vs. -$0.46 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $2.06 per share Revenue: $801.09 million in Q3 vs. $628.93 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 to $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.4B to $3.6B



