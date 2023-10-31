

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $152 million, or $0.105 per share. This compares with $232 million, or $0.155 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amcor plc reported adjusted earnings of $226 million or $0.156 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $3.44 million from $3.71 million last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $152 Mln. vs. $232 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.105 vs. $0.155 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.15 -Revenue (Q1): $3.44 Mln vs. $3.71 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.67 - $0.71



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX