

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $454 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $454 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.08



