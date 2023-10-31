

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $299 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $66 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $5.80 billion from $5.56 billion last year.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $299 Mln. vs. $66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.18 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $5.80 Bln vs. $5.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 5.80 - 6.4 Bln



