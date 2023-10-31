

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO):



Earnings: -$13.87 million in Q3 vs. -$13.85 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.30 in Q3 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.03 million or $0.09 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $77.25 million in Q3 vs. $70.35 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $76.0 to $77.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $302.2 to $303.2 Mln



