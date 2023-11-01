

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that its Board elected Christopher Boerner to serve as Chair of the Board, effective April 1, 2024. He succeeds Giovanni Caforio, who will step down as Chair of the Board on April 1, 2024 and retire from the company after 23 years of service.



Boerner was named Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and CEO-elect on April 26, 2023 and, as of November 1, Boerner will be Chief Executive Officer of Bristol Myers Squibb.



Boerner was appointed EVP, Chief Commercialization Officer on August 28, 2018. He previously served as head of international markets at Bristol Myers Squibb, accountable for international commercial activities. Prior to that, he served as head of U.S. commercial markets, responsible for U.S. sales and marketing, government affairs and market access. He joined the company in February 2015.



From 2010 to 2015, Boerner served in leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Seattle Genetics, Inc. From 2002 to 2010, he served in marketing leadership roles at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Earlier in his career, Boerner worked for McKinsey & Company, serving global pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.



