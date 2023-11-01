

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering and consulting firm John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF.PK) Wednesday said it named Arvind Balan as the Chief Financial Officer, effective April 15, 2024.



In August, the current CFO David Kemp had announced his decision to retire.



Arvind has held various financial leadership positions previously, including 14 years at Shell, and during the past two years at Rolls-Royce as CFO of its Civil Aerospace business.



