Singlepoint, Inc.: SinglePoint Subsidiary, Boston Solar, Introduces Michael Ricci, Director of Commercial Solar Division

Leadership expansion supports rapidly growing Commercial Division of SinglePoint Inc Subsidiary, Boston Solar

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / SinglePoint Inc., (OTCQB:SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company"), a renewable energy and sustainable solutions provider, announced addition to the leadership team for the Boston Solar subsidiary. Michael Ricci has now served as Director of Commercial for 7 months. In this limited time frame, Mr. Ricci and his teaminstalled 33 projects totaling 1.3 megawatts (MW) and are close to finalizing a 1.2MW installation, which is Boston Solar's largest project to date. His dedication to operational execution has enabled the Commercial side of the business to improve and enhance profits.

Mr. Ricci, a seasoned professional, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Boston Solar organization. He holds electrical licenses in seven states along with holding his PMP certification and NABCEP PVIP certification a notoriously difficult certification to obtain within the industry. He has worked on PV and energy storage projects up to 100 Megawatts in scope.

"We are delighted to have Mike join the Boston Solar Leadership Team to spearhead our rapidly growing commercial division," said Daniel Mello Guimaraes, CEO and Co-Founder of Boston Solar. Mike brings more than 25 years of business management and operations experience, and his track record of success speaks for itself. His deep technical and industry knowledge will help drive our successful commercial division to the next level."

"I am excited to be part of the Boston Solar Team," added Ricci. "I look forward to growing with such a talented group of people and enhancing the process to drive growth within the company with its already amazing commercial solar division. The commercial solar market that Boston Solar caters to is primed for growth. With the Company's established presence in the greater Boston area, we can make giant strides in our commercial business growth."

About Boston Solar-Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox

Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 5,500 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. Boston Solar's mission is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the Company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. For five consecutive years, the Company was named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine. Further, the Company is applauded by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list . Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The Company is headquartered at 55 Sixth Road, Woburn, MA 01801. Learn More at: www.bostonsolar.us .

About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING)

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy, a sustainable lifestyle company that provides environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website ( www.singlepoint.com ) and connect on social media for the latest updates.

