AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced that the team at its Milan site has received a special mention for Research and Innovation led by Executives Under the Age of 40, one of six special mentions in the Business Prize for Innovation by Confindustria. Confindustria is the main association representing manufacturing and service companies in Italy, with a voluntary membership of more than 150,000 companies of all sizes, employing a total of 5,383,286 people.

The AGC Biologics Milan site has a strong, young core of life science professionals, with 72% of the workforce being under the age of 40. The site's leadership promotes a dynamic and diverse environment to support these team members in their mission to help pharmaceutical companies bring lifesaving treatments to market. The team members at the site have various educational backgrounds to support drug product development and manufacturing, with 80% at the site holding college degrees, and among those, 16% having achieved a PhD. The AGC Biologics Milan site also proudly supports gender diversity in leadership, with 61% of leadership positions held by women.

"The award is a recognition of companies that, in the context of investments, have stood out for the quality of innovation. A national commitment is therefore necessary to go with this process and make the national research, development, and innovation system increasingly integrated," Francesco De Santis, Vice President of Confindustria for Research and Development, noted.

"This award showcases the work and potential of our business and the young professionals here in Milan that help make our site so successful," said Luca Alberici, AGC Biologics Milan. "Our entire team is driven by innovation in the workplace and delivering the highest level of quality in our work, to ensure patients get the treatments they need."

AGC Biologics acquired the Milan site (formerly MolMed S.p.A.) to add a cell and gene CDMO business to its offerings in July 2020, and it has since become the global hub for our cell and gene therapy services. The team at the site has brought multiple products from pre-clinical through commercial phases and developed custom plug-and-play systems for vector manufacturing, including AGC's BravoAAV and ProntoLVV platforms.

To learn more about AGC Biologics' Milan site and its capabilities, visit http://www.agcbio.com/facilities/milan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231101245025/en/

Contacts:

Nick McDonald

nmcdonald@agcbio.com

(425) 419-3555