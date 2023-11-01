Atlas Renewable Energy has expanded its ability to fund further plant development in Brazil by selling 545 MW of operating assets to Engie Brasil Energia for BRL 3.2 billion ($641 million). The acquisition will increase Engie's share of Brazil's utility-scale solar generation capacity from 3% to 9%.From pv magazine Brazil Atlas Renewable Energy said in a press release this week that it has sold a portfolio of Brazil-based operating assets to Engie Brasil Energia Complementares Participações. The assets, sold to Engie Group based in Brazil, are five solar power plants with a combined installed ...

