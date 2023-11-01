Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Unveils DAZED! Consumption Lounge at the World's Largest Dispensary in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNH) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today unveils plans and renderings for its much-anticipated consumption lounge, DAZED!, at the Las Vegas SuperStore. DAZED! is a first-of-its-kind, high-end consumption lounge with VIP booths, expertly crafted canna-cocktails and unique bong chandeliers. With 3,000 square feet of mixed-used food, consumption, and entertainment space DAZED! Lounge will redefine the cannabis experience for tourists and local customers alike.

"We're thrilled to share our exciting plans for our trailblazing cannabis consumption lounge. From day one, our goal has been to out-Vegas-Vegas, and this is another big step in that direction. It's an extraordinary space for cannabis novices, connoisseurs, tourists and locals to enjoy cannabis while experiencing world-class entertainment," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "One of the main goals for this year was to increase the utilization of the SuperStore to drive more traffic, and revenue while improving cost structure and operating margins. We are executing on that goal while continuing to define Planet 13 as a differentiated retail brand with national recognition."

Dazed! Lounge promises to offer an exceptional experience. Customers will enter through a secret phone booth door and enter a new world of eclectic art designed to delight the senses with color and illusion. With versatile seating for any occasion, Dazed! is ready to host a solo session or big group outing, with each spot offering a different view and experience of the lounge.

Dazed! Lounge is an ideal destination for game days and special events. With reservable VIP booths, each featuring their own flatscreen TV. Browsing the Dazed! tasting menu, customers will find superior cannabis offerings, including flower, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and specialty crafted canna-cocktails.

Planet 13 is already a must-see destination for experiential retail and entertainment, the new consumption lounge promises to elevate that experience to new heights. Dazed! Lounge is expected to open by "4/20" April 20, 2024.

For more information on Planet 13, visit the investor website (www.planet13holdings.com/investors).

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a conditional Social-Equity Justice Involved dispensing license in the Chicago region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in these states but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such as "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would?", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the upcoming opening of a consumption lounge at Planet 13 Las Vegas.

Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations

mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

702-815-1313

ir@planet13lasvegas.com

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798125/planet-13-unveils-dazed-consumption-lounge-at-the-worlds-largest-dispensary-in-las-vegas