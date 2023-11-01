

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro fell to an 8-day low of 0.8685 against the pound and a 5-day low of 1.0545 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.8712 and 1.0581, respectively.



The euro slipped to 159.50 against the yen and 0.9590 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 160.14 and 0.9627, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the euro dropped to 2-day lows of 1.6637 and 1.4645 from early highs of 1.6726 and 1.4682, respectively.



Moving away from an early 6-day high of 1.8256 against the NZ dollar, the euro slid to a 2-day low of 1.8125.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the pound, 1.03 against the greenback, 157.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the franc, 1.64 against the aussie, 1.44 against the loonie and 1.78 against the kiwi.



