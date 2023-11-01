

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $667 million, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $561 million, or $2.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $694 million or $3.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $667 Mln. vs. $561 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.14 vs. $2.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.96



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.65 to $6.85



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken