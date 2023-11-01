

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $367 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $228 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $375 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $1.59 billion from $1.57 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $367 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken