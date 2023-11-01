

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $262 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $6.57 billion from $6.51 billion last year.



The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $262 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $6.57 Bln vs. $6.51 Bln last year.



