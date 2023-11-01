

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seagen Inc (SGEN) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$215.79 million, or -$1.15 per share. This compares with -$190.82 million, or -$1.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $648.65 million from $510.30 million last year.



Seagen Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$215.79 Mln. vs. -$190.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.15 vs. -$1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $648.65 Mln vs. $510.30 Mln last year.



