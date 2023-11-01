

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $208.3 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $145.1 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $316.0 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $1.74 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $208.3 Mln. vs. $145.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.81 - $2.89



