

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $323 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $1.17 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $323 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.66 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q3): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.72 to $4.82



