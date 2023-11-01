

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $156.58 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $198.28 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $210 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $313.53 million from $296.19 million last year.



Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $156.58 Mln. vs. $198.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.98 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $313.53 Mln vs. $296.19 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken