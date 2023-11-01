

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DHI Group Inc. (DHX):



Earnings: $1.01 million in Q3 vs. -$0.93 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q3 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DHI Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $37.43 million in Q3 vs. $38.53 million in the same period last year.



