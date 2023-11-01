

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actavis Plc. (ACT) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $164.20 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $190.99 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Actavis Plc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.22 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $299.04 million from $275.08 million last year.



Actavis Plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $164.20 Mln. vs. $190.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $299.04 Mln vs. $275.08 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken