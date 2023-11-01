

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC):



Earnings: -$2.49 million in Q2 vs. -$9.88 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q2 vs. -$0.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.01 million or $0.00 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.09 per share Revenue: $34.00 million in Q2 vs. $27.68 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $33 - $36 Mln



