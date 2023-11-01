Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037
20,55020,70021:06
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2023 | 23:26
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Work Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Albertsons Companies

@JewelOsco associates showed their support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink on Fridays in October. Jewel-Osco Pink Day is sponsored by our Women's Inspiration and Inclusion Network (WIIN) associate resource group (ARG).

Thank you, Jewel-Osco team, for supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is dedicated to educating everyone about breast cancer and the importance of early detection and access to timely, high-quality care.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798581/albertsons-companies-jewel-osco-division-work-pink-for-breast-cancer-awareness-month

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
