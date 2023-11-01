

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $10.59 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $42.89 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $21.06 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 31.3% to $172.3 million from $250.8 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $10.59 Mln. vs. $42.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $172.3 Mln vs. $250.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $190m to $198m



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken