

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) reported that its third quarter funds from operations rose to $290 million or $0.41 per share from $275 million or $0.38 per share last year.



Net income attributable to the company was $111 million or $0.16 per share compared to $114 million or $0.16 per share in the prior year.



Total revenues for the third quarter grew to $1.21 billion from $1.19 billion in the prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.11 per share and revenues of $1.21 billion for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company raised its fiscal year 2023 adjusted FFO per share outlook to $1.90 to $1.95 from the prior estimation of $1.82 to $1.89. Analysts expect annual earnings of $1.07 per share.



The company now expects annual net income to be in the range of $741 million to $781 million compared to the prior outlook of $700 million to $748 million.



The company maintained the midpoint of its previous full year comparable hotel RevPAR growth at 8% and tightened full year guidance range to 7.25% to 8.75%.



