

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Human Resource solutions provider Adecco SA (AHEXY.PK) Thursday reported income before taxes of 162 million euros for the third quarter, higher than 145 million euros in the comparable quarter last year.



Net income, however, declined to 103 million euros or 0.62 euros per share from 108 million euros or 0.65 euros per share a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were 143 million euros or 0.85 euros per share compared with 150 million euros or 0.90 euros per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter declined 1% to 5.958 billion euros from 6.044 billion euros in the previous year. On an organic basis, revenue grew 3%.



