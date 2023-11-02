

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK), a Swiss telecom company, reported that its net income for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2023 rose by 7.9% to 1.31 billion Swiss francs from the prior year. The higher operating income was partly offset by the deterioration in the financial result. The financial result decreased mainly due to positive effects of 65 million francs from the valuation of interest rate swaps at market value in the previous year. Earnings per share for the period were 25.31 francs up from 23.42 francs in the prior year.



Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.1% year-over-year to 3.48 million francs.



Group revenue rose by 0.3% year-on-year to 8.20 billion francs. It was up 0.9% at constant exchange rates.



Swisscom slightly adjusted its revenue forecast for 2023, due in particular to the strong Swiss franc and lower hardware sales in Switzerland.



The company now expects annual net revenue to be about 11.0 billion francs compared to the prior estimation of 11.1 billion francs to 11.2 billion francs.



The expectations for EBITDA of 4.6 billion francs to 4.7 billion francs and capital expenditure of 2.3 billion francs remain unchanged.



Swisscom plans to propose payment of an unchanged, dividend of 22 francs per share for the 2023 financial year at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken