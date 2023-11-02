Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Genesis Ai Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTCQB: AIGFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the DTC (Depository Trust Company) in the United States.

DTC creates a seamless process of trading and enhanced liquidity of company's common shares. Genesis Ai shares started trading on the OTCQB earlier this summer.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

Devinder Randhawa, CEO, stated, "We are pleased to announce DTC eligibility for the Company's shares as it provides investors cost-effective electronic clearing and guaranteed settlement of the Company's shares in the United States."

About Genesis Ai Corp.

Genesis Ai is a proprietary generative AI (artificial intelligence) model in development, building digital twins for real-world natural resources applications. Digital twins can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning and neural networks, providing disruptive real-world problem solving. Genesis Ai Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sector through Ai.





