Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
02.11.2023
Solar A/S: No. 12 2023 Financial calender 2024 for Solar

Financial calendar 2024 for Solar

DateEvent
1 FebruaryShareholders' deadline for submitting proposals for the agenda for the Annual General Meeting
8 FebruaryAnnual Report 2023
15 MarchAnnual General Meeting
16-19 MarchShares are being traded without dividend
20 MarchPayment of dividend
2 MayQuarterly Report Q1 2024
8 AugustQuarterly Report Q2 2024
31 OctoberQuarterly Report Q3 2024


Contacts
CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11


Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate & energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 13.9bn in 2022 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.


Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.


