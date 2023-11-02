

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Professional and IT services major Accenture (ACN) announced on Thursday that it has acquired privately held cyber security firm Innotec Security.



The financial details of the transaction were not divulged.



The company believes that this acquisition further expands Accenture's ability to provide clients with much-needed cybersecurity skills and expertise when most CEOs in in Spain from large organizations are concerned about cyber attacks on their organizations.



Further, this deal will add 500 cybersecurity professionals to Accenture Security's workforce of 20,000 professionals globally, making it one of the top managed security services players in Spain as per the company.



Founded in 2002 in Spain, Innotec has presence in Barcelona, Seville and the Basque Country and provides a range of services cybersecurity services, including threat simulation, detection, response and incident management, cyber intelligence, infrastructure and application security, cyber risk assessment, and security consulting.



On Wednesday, Accenture shares closed at $300.64, up 1.19% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken