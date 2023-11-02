

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $18.46 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $6.09 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.26 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $285.94 million from $263.12 million last year.



Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $18.46 Mln. vs. $6.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $285.94 Mln vs. $263.12 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken