

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $953.7 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $683.7 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $923.8 million or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $5.3 billion from $5.5 billion last year.



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $953.7 Mln. vs. $683.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.83 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q3): $5.3 Bln vs. $5.5 Bln last year.



