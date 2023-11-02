

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Biden Administration has announced that it will develop a national strategy to counter Islamophobia in the United States.



The White House said the administration will continue to work with community leaders, advocates, members of Congress, and more to develop the strategy and counter the scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms in the country.



It will be a joint effort led by the Domestic Policy Council and the National Security Council.



'Moving forward, the President, Vice President, and our entire Administration will continue working to ensure every American has the freedom to live their lives in safety and without fear for how they pray, what they believe, and who they are,' White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.



This is the latest step as part of President Biden's directive last year to establish an interagency group to increase and better coordinate U.S. Government efforts to counter Islamophobia, Antisemitism, and related forms of bias and discrimination within the United States.



For many years, Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim, such as Arabs and Sikhs, have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks and other discriminatory incidents in the United States.



The latest incident that shocked the nation was the barbaric killing of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian American Muslim boy, and the brutal attack on his mother in their home outside Chicago on October 14.



The family's landlord Joseph M. Czuba was arrested and charged with murder and hate crimes after authorities said he stabbed the boy 26 times in his home in Plainfield Township, Illinois.



Prosecutors told the judge Czuba and the boy's mother Hanaan Shahin got into an argument over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.



President Joe Biden condemned the attack, and called on Americans to come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred.



At the same time, he has repeatedly declared ironclad support to Israel in its attacks targeting the Hamas, which so far killed more than 8000 Palestinians in Gaza.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken