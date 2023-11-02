

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOX) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $407 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $605 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $537 million or $1.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $3.21 billion from $3.19 billion last year.



Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $407 Mln. vs. $605 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $3.21 Bln vs. $3.19 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken